I write this letter on behalf of myself, and my cannabis businesses in Long Beach, and nobody else.
Last week, the Long Beach City Council voted on measures for the 2021 Fiscal Budget deficit recommending a $30 million shortfall to be reinvested in our community due to the effect COVID-19 has had on our local businesses and residents. To fund this shortfall, a .5% tax increase on recreational cannabis sales was proposed in addition to allowing dispensaries to stay open for an additional two hours daily. As an owner of multiple Catalyst Cannabis Co. dispensaries in the Long Beach area, I am in support of this measure.
In this extremely specific instance and based on all the facts and the current unusual circumstances that we all face together during this pandemic, I support a .5% gross receipt tax raise on Recreational Cannabis Retail sales in Long Beach.
Nobody likes paying additional taxes. As a general position, I believe that taxes in the cannabis industry are way too high and that to have a long-term legal market that can compete with the illegal market, taxes need to be lowered across the board. Also, it is important to note that across our three Catalyst Cannabis Co. locations in Long Beach, an increase of .5% tax will cost us between $125,000 and $225,000 in calendar year 2021. With that being said, we still support this increase with some trepidation. However, if this tax is paired with longer operating hours I think that would be an optimal compromise. Also, to be clear, our long-term position is to continue to see taxes go lower in the industry.
My personal feeling is that cannabis being deemed an essential business puts cannabis on the map as being one of the luckiest business types in the entire city of Long Beach as well as the state of California. I have driven by so many businesses that were not able to open that have been suffering or they are only allowed to operate at 25% capacity. Meanwhile, cannabis sales have spiked upward during this pandemic, and economically our industry is doing better than ever.
In a perfect world, I would like this increase to be temporary, and when the budget gets back to balanced, this tax increase would revert back to the original amount. However, now is not the time to get into a game of horse trading and making requests; the simple answer for us is to fully support this .5% tax raise.
I am born and raised in Long Beach. Other than attending school at UC Berkeley, I have basically lived here for all 42 of my years. I love this city! I raise my four children here with my wife Anna. I am proud to tell people that I am from Long Beach, that our company is based in Long Beach, and that if you want to come see me, I tell them to make the trip to my office in Long Beach whether they are coming from LA’s Westside or Orange County.
During this tough time, I think we need to be honest with ourselves about who can give a little more right now. The cannabis industry in Long Beach can give a little more from my perspective at this present time. I think it’s only fair that when we feel passionately about certain taxes that prevent the industry from functioning, like the 6% gross tax on distribution and manufacturing in Long Beach that was recently lowered with the great wisdom of the council, we come forward and tell the truth and articulate our position.
However, I also believe that we have an obligation to step up when there is a tax we can afford for this certain period of time. We should embrace our role of good corporate citizens and support a tax that makes sense. I believe that at this time and with these sets of facts, the call is for us to support this tax raise.
I would caution the council against going too far, as even a .5% increase in taxes does continue to exacerbate unfair competition costs with the illicit market, and also I would encourage council to revisit the raise when our great city is on better financial footing. That being said, now is the time for those who can chip in a little extra to open their wallets.
Again, I love Long Beach, and our organization wants to give whatever we can at this tough time to see our city thrive and come back strong from this pandemic. We are all in this fight together!
We are all in this fight together and Catalyst wants to support this mission. LONG BEACH STRONG!
Elliot Lewis is the founder of Catalyst Cannabis Co. which operates three dispensaries in Long Beach.