In this post-election relative calm, it seems a good time to calmly consider a familiar election issue: how we California voters tackle those infamous ballot measures, usually a dozen or more every two years that turn us into unpaid state lawmakers.
Remember some from last November: stewing about labor issues for Uber and Lyft drivers; full-time physicians for private dialysis clinics; pay bail or sit for months in jail awaiting trial; or that other big issue, shall cities and counties decide how many affordable, rent-controlled apartments their residents need?
Did we really understand the “good or bad” effects of those votes? How about those we will surely see on a future ballot? Forty million Californians will live with new laws created by those measures that win, and about half of them do.
Privilege or onerous burden? Probably some of both as we struggle to understand truly complex issues. After all, except for state constitutional amendments and bond issues, which do require a vote of the people, these are issues rightfully the day-to-day work of our state legislature. But unlike us, our state legislators have skilled staff to analyze any proposed legislation, while we citizen legislators try to figure it all out on our own. Or harder yet, to find the line between fact and often bold exaggeration in emotion-packed ads coming through our mail slots or repeated incessantly on TV.
So why have these potential laws been tossed on our plates rather than onto Sacramento’s? Number one, any special interest group promoting a ballot measure makes a calculated guess: the legislative process or the initiative process — are they more likely to persuade the voting public or the state legislators to their position? The initiative, also called direct legislation, was voted into the 1911 state constitution as a “power to the people” measure, to sidestep the so-called Robber Barons who had unfailing influence with the legislature. It intended to give the citizens or public-interest groups the power to legislate on a par with the legislature. But look what happened.
The filing fee for an initiative jumped from $200 to $2,000. To qualify, ballot measures need signatures from five percent of voters in the last general election or about 623,000 signatures, not an easy task for you and your neighbors. Hired signature gatherers can charge as much as $6 per valid name. But even at half that cost, just getting on the ballot could mean a staggering $2 million. Add in TV, social media, and glossy mailed pieces; now do the math. Here’s what happened.
The ride-sharing companies, primarily Uber and Lyft, raised $205 million in support of Proposition 22; their opponents collected about $18.8 million. Historically, Proposition 22 is the most expensive California ballot measure ever.
Opponents of Proposition 21, to permit local governments to increase their community’s rent-controlled residential housing raised about $83.5 million, a whopping $5.6 million alone from California Business Roundtable PAC, the remainder from various real estate interests. Supporters garnered a mere (!) $40.8 million.
The owners of kidney dialysis clinics fought Proposition 23 with $105 million, supporters were only able to amass $8.9 million.
Supporters of Proposition 25, a referendum on the law to replace money bail, raised $15.3 million while bail bond companies and their associated insurance companies matched them with $11.2 million.
In total, ballot measure contributors for our November 2020 election raised $751.6 million. These are clearly no longer issues for “citizen legislation.” Only big moneyed interests can use direct legislation, originally a reformist governor’s tool to thwart that kind of money power. And as Deep Throat advised the Washington Post's Watergate investigative reporters, “Follow the money.” Ask yourselves, “Why are the promoters of this issue willing to spend multiple millions to influence my vote?” That plaintive woman in the TV commercial is not a desperate dialysis user or an anxious mother awaiting the Uber driver, she is an actress reading a script.
Before each general election, the League of Women Voters welcomes invitations from dozens of groups to explain the ballot measures in plain English, how each will change state law; who benefits, who loses; how to recognize exaggerations or even misstatements in the promotional materials. But we can reach only a relative few.
To everyone, the League urges: question the scary words in all campaign material, spend more than an hour or two the night before you vote studying the propositions, read unbiased information as from the California Secretary of State as to whom each measure really benefits. Don’t forget for a moment, we are creating or modifying the laws of California.
Renee Simon is a former Long Beach City Councilwoman and longtime member of the League of Women Voters.