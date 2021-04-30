The ongoing pandemic, social justice, issues of equity, and addressing the perpetuation of racism are but a few of the major issues that dominated the media during 2020. While we are starting to prepare for the potential return of "normal," many are realizing that normal before the pandemic is not necessarily the normal we need after the pandemic.
One group that is working together to keep the momentum for dismantling systems of oppression is right here in one of our own Long Beach high schools.
One late Friday afternoon in early January, I sat in the office of my principal, Alejandro Vega preparing for the week ahead. As I got up to leave, I mentioned I was reading a new book, "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," by Isabel Wilkerson. I emphasized the important conversations this book was bringing to the forefront, and mentioned I had reached out to one of my colleagues, Arinn Filer, to possibly be a partner in reading and discussion. Alejandro had the idea to offer an opportunity to grow a book club for our school. Anyone wanting to participate would receive a copy and participate in a weekly book talk.
I know what you’re thinking; when people are uncomfortable, they resort to their book clubs. Perhaps this is true, but through this club, our diverse group of members are actively outlining ways to dismantle systems of inequity and oppression within our school and community. The book is prompting our small group of classroom teachers, counselors, staff and administration to engage in self-evaluation and self-reflection and to use our past experiences to confront how we have contributed to inequity, ignored it, or benefitted from it.
The book calls us to examine ourselves first, before jumping to action. If we are to affect the change we seek, we must first take the time to understand root causes to the problems we and our students face in order to redesign more equitable systems. What we do not want is to jump into action, haphazardly changing systems to only have those changes not withstand the tests of time. We want our actions to be transformative and relational.
The work our book club is engaging in is intense, the conversations are deep, and the solidarity is strengthening. Our team has great aspirations and is deeply committed to making the world a better place (forgive the cliche). As educators, we know we play an integral role in helping to shape young minds and ultimately impact positive change for future generations. But, in order to do so, we must take the time to learn the full truth of our American history, be brave enough to teach that truth, and have enough courage to help our students understand how to use these truths to build a better tomorrow.
We have to create safe learning environments for our students so they can learn to be comfortable with the discomfort of the truth — so they can use the truth to combat issues plaguing our society. Issues such as misrepresentations of people of color in the media, continued use of racist policies, bias in the workplace and community, lack of transparency in instructional materials.
What started as a mere book club has transformed into a group of colleagues who are willing to get uncomfortable each week in order to learn how we can dismantle broken systems and rebuild new ones that don’t ignore color, race, religion, gender identity, but rather, see these traits as part of being human and use them as assets to create a world we have only been able to imagine exists. Ultimately, our book club is actively disrupting systems of oppression in order to dismantle and rebuild systems to reflect an equitable framework.
Our school is already blazing trails through its current professional development focus of having conversations about race and how to eliminate racial achievement gaps at our site. "Caste: The Origins of our Discontents" analyzes three major caste systems, that of India, Nazi Germany, and the United States, and is bringing to light the role that implicit biases have in perpetuating the caste system. Our group is devising a plan for how we can make important shifts at our school to ensure all students receive what they need to be successful at whatever they choose regardless of their race, gender identity, religion, socio-economic status or gender orientation.
It may be a small step in what could be considered the most important work of our time, but it is through these small steps big change will happen. Our goal is to transform our school community through relationship-building and using our lived experiences as the baseline for understanding how to support this transformative process.
So be on the lookout. Our group is already contemplating our next read and there is talk of a podcast in the near future. Stay tuned, Long Beach residents — we intend to have a tremendous impact on changing the trajectory for our students.
Cheryl Savio is assistant principal at Millikan High School.