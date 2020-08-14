Robert Andrews Millikan was a world renowned scientist, affirmed in 1923 as the recipient of the Nobel Prize for his work on the elementary charge of electricity and on the photoelectric effect.
Later, he served as CalTech’s chairman of the executive council (equivalent to university president) for 24 years. Some will argue leading CalTech to eminence was his greatest achievement. In 1956, his likeness was selected as the namesake for Long Beach’s newest high school, a name future students can aspire to emulate as they enter through the gates of the school.
As a former student of R. A. Millikan High School, I am ashamed to be associated with an institution that has a known racist, eugenicist, and Nazi sympathizer as the namesake of the school. When will the Long Beach Unified School District rename R.A. Millikan High School?
A petition calling for the removal of Millikan’s name on CalTech’s campus has gathered signatures from students, faculty, and staff. Their goal is to recognize Millikan’s discriminatory and tainted history.
Like CalTech, we must look through a critical lens and recognize Millkan’s abhorrent past. As the racial consciousness movement unfurled by the unjust death of George Floyd, we must analyze the collective racist past that allowed for the injustices of the present to exist.
Millikan once stated, “California marks now, as England did three centuries ago, the farthest western outpost of Arian civilization." A disgusting point of view that belongs in a KKK or Neo-Nazi pamphlet, not of someone that has a high school named after them, were 69% of the student population is non-white.
In addition, Robert A. Millikan was a member of the Human Betterment Foundation (HBF). The HBF widely advocated for forced sterilization of people with disabilities and actively supported Nazi Germany's 1933 forced sterilization law.
Millikan used his position as a scientist to espouse racist views. Views and positions that did not believe in my own existence. I am ashamed to call Millikan High School my alma mater.
I recognize that others will argue a name change is taking from the history of the thousands who have already graduated. My reply? Your memories will not change. Changing the name of a location will not remove the experiences and history. It will be a step towards creating a legacy of inclusion and reflective of the current and future student population.
Today, when I hear Robert Millikan High School, it is akin to saying Nazi High School USA. It is our duty as alumni, students, and community members to change the school’s name to a title reflective of the community and students.
Elvis Diaz is a senior at Columbia University, studying Political Science. He is a former student of Millikan High School in Long Beach.