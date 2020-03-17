Restaurants Open For Business

Restaurants Open For Business During Coronavirus Crisis

This is a list of restaurants open for business during the Coronavirus crisis. Please note as mandated by the city of Long Beach, these businesses are offering takeout and delivery options only. Please check their website or call for more details.

This list is being updated hourly. If you have a restaurant that is not on this list that you would like featured please follow this link to add them: www.gazettes.com/form

Name of Restaurant Phone Number Website
Ambitious Ales (beer to go) 562-285-7199 www.ambitiousales.com
Aura Thai 562-426-3000 www.aurathailongbeach.com
Bamboo Teri House 562-595-6049 www.bambooterihouse.com
Dutch's Brewhouse 562-336-1326 www.dutchsbrewhouse.com
FB Nashvlile Hot Chicken (Inside Liberation Brewing Co.) 562-543-3911 www.firebirdhotchicken.com/chicken-and-burgers-menu
George's 50's Diner 562-427-5979 www.facebook.com/georges50sdiner
Georgie's Place 562-426-9115 www.postmates.com
Hungry Angelina 562-247-7272 www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/hungry-angelina
Liberation Brewing Co. (beer to go) 562-349-0133 www.liberationbrewing.com/
Lola's Mexican Cuisine Atlantic Ave./Fourth Street 562-349-0100 (Atlantic) 562-343-5506 (Fourth) www.lolasmexicancuisine.com
Merchant (bakery) 562-317-5155 www.doordash.com/store/the-merchant-long-beach-551108
MIXX Kitchen 562-336-1037 www.facebook.com/mixxkitchen
Noble Bird Rotisserie 562-431-0445 https://noblebirdrotisserie.com
The Pan 562-490-0700 www.thepan1.com
Pig Pen Delicacy 562-676-4021 Grubhub/Seamless/Postmates/Doordash
Rasselbock Kitchen and Beer Garden 562-912-4949 www.rasselbocklb.com
Shake Shake 562-380-2090 www.shakeshack.com
Smog City Brewing Co. @SteelCraft (beer to go) 310-320-7664 www.steelcraftlb.com/smog-city-brewing
Urban Plates 562-512-1608 www.urbanplates.com
Utopia 562-432-6888 www.utopiarestaurant.net
Willmore Wine Bar 562-492-5951 DoorDash
