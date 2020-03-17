Restaurants Open For Business During Coronavirus Crisis
|Name of Restaurant
|Phone Number
|Website
|Ambitious Ales (beer to go)
|562-285-7199
|www.ambitiousales.com
|Aura Thai
|562-426-3000
|www.aurathailongbeach.com
|Bamboo Teri House
|562-595-6049
|www.bambooterihouse.com
|Dutch's Brewhouse
|562-336-1326
|www.dutchsbrewhouse.com
|FB Nashvlile Hot Chicken (Inside Liberation Brewing Co.)
|562-543-3911
|www.firebirdhotchicken.com/chicken-and-burgers-menu
|George's 50's Diner
|562-427-5979
|www.facebook.com/georges50sdiner
|Georgie's Place
|562-426-9115
|www.postmates.com
|Hungry Angelina
|562-247-7272
|www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/hungry-angelina
|Liberation Brewing Co. (beer to go)
|562-349-0133
|www.liberationbrewing.com/
|Lola's Mexican Cuisine Atlantic Ave./Fourth Street
|562-349-0100 (Atlantic) 562-343-5506 (Fourth)
|www.lolasmexicancuisine.com
|Merchant (bakery)
|562-317-5155
|www.doordash.com/store/the-merchant-long-beach-551108
|MIXX Kitchen
|562-336-1037
|www.facebook.com/mixxkitchen
|Noble Bird Rotisserie
|562-431-0445
|https://noblebirdrotisserie.com
|The Pan
|562-490-0700
|www.thepan1.com
|Pig Pen Delicacy
|562-676-4021
|Grubhub/Seamless/Postmates/Doordash
|Rasselbock Kitchen and Beer Garden
|562-912-4949
|www.rasselbocklb.com
|Shake Shake
|562-380-2090
|www.shakeshack.com
|Smog City Brewing Co. @SteelCraft (beer to go)
|310-320-7664
|www.steelcraftlb.com/smog-city-brewing
|Urban Plates
|562-512-1608
|www.urbanplates.com
|Utopia
|562-432-6888
|www.utopiarestaurant.net
|Willmore Wine Bar
|562-492-5951
|DoorDash