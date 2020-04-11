In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has launched "Work Long Beach," an emergency online resource platform that helps connect people to available hourly jobs in the city.
The program matches childcare professionals with families and essential personnel — including low-income families and those working in public safety and healthcare. With the school district temporarily closed and more children at home, the need for childcare professionals is critical, a release said.
"Our hope is that all of the families who provide critical services and risk their lives for our community are able to obtain the childcare that they need during this health crisis..." the release said. "Additionally, with Long Beach Unified School District schools closed through May 3, there are many children in need of supervision."
Registered workers include employees from the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine, the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach and the YMCA of Greater Long Beach, to name a few.
People can register as either an employer or a job-seeker. Employers can include families and parents seeking childcare.
Interested childcare workers can begin the registration process by calling 562-570-3702 or going to pacific-gateway.org/longbeachworks. Proof of qualifications must be provided. Once background information has been verified, the applicant will be entered into the program database.
In the future, Work Long Beach will transition from an emergency response program to a program resource used to distribute available hourly labor not limited to childcare.
For more information, go to pacific-gateway.org.
—Stephanie Stutzman