The first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this mosquito season was reported in Long Beach this week.
The patient — who is in his 60s — was diagnosed with neuro-invasive illness and currently is in the hospital.
“While the world is focused on COVID-19 prevention and response, this is an important reminder that we continue to see cases of West Nile Virus most years in Long Beach,” Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach's health officer, said. “We cannot let our guard down against mosquito-borne diseases.”
West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Culex mosquito. Signs and symptoms of include fever, body aches, rash, nausea, vomiting and headache. Anyone with these symptoms should seek immediate care.
Health officials are advising residents to take the following precautions:
• Prevent mosquito bites by applying insect repellent with EPA-registered active ingredients including DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or lemon eucalyptus before you go outside.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants if spending time outside during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
• Install or repair door and window screens.
• Dump and drain standing water around your home or apartment.
Residents can report large amounts of mosquitoes by visiting longbeach.gov/mosquitoes, as well as report dead birds online at westnile.ca.gov.