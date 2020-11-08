Education doesn't end when the school day is over.
At least that's the message the educators at Varsity Tutors — an online tutoring platform for students K-12 — are sharing with others.
"I can't recommend Varsity Tutors enough because not only do they provide people with exceptional tutors, they are incredibly civic-minded and truly want to educate children," Nareissa Smith, a licensed lawyer and Varsity Tutors professor, said.
In addition to their regular tutoring services, Varsity Tutors offers free courses on democracy, elections, laws and United States history. Called the "Social Conscience Series," the lessons change every quarter and provide supplemental learning material for both teachers and parents to provide to their students or children.
"The company realized that there were a lot of things going on in the world that children and teens would have questions about and they weren't getting those questions answered during their regular school day," Smith said. "So they added this extra, free, element to their courses, and it's doing a real service for kids, teachers and parents."
As a practicing lawyer and former law professor at Harvard, Smith organizes the lesson plans for many of the company's civic-based courses. Courses available now are shown on the company's website, and people can sign up to receive updates about future scheduled courses too.
"The good thing about these classes as well is that they are supplemental. A lot of schools do not have time to dive deep into certain topics," she said. "Teachers are constrained by the curriculum that they have to teach and aren't always able to dedicate time to certain subjects, like the election or electoral college — even during an election year."
Classes are separated by grade levels: kindergarten through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade. In addition to the basic math, English and science courses that require payment, some courses are available to take for free. Subjects include art, math, science, foreign language and art.
And as for tutoring, people can browse available tutors on the company's website and view their resumes to pinpoint what tutor might be the best fit for the job.
"Education needs to be available to everyone, and there's so many opportunities (at Varsity Tutors) to get introduced to new topics and subjects," Smith said.
She added that it's important to for children and teens to learn more about United States history.
"Some of these students, they don't know what a tragedy slavery was, or that flappers were making political statements in their short dresses and hair, or that they can register to vote before they turn 18," Smith said. "And I want them to know it's okay to never stop learning, that even if they're adults, they can learn something new and not be embarrassed that they didn't know that information before.
"We should never stop learning."
For more information about Varsity Tutors, or to sign up for the "Social Conscience Series" or another course, go to varsitytutors.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com