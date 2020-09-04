Monday will be a day off for most with the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day, arriving.
Most government offices already are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Monday, online and remote services will be on pause as well. That includes libraries (some library services will be closed Saturday for the holiday because they are normally closed on Monday), and administrative service in all departments.
Street sweepers will stay in the barn Monday, but trash and recyclables will be picked up on a regular schedule. Parking meters that say "except for holidays" will not be enforced.
Emergency services, police and fire officers will be available as usual Monday. But city-operated COVID-19 test sites and the Rapid Assessment Clinic will be closed.
Regular mail service is suspended Monday, while banks and most other offices will be closed.
The Grunion Gazette office remains closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but deadlines to place advertising and submit news remain the same.
City officials ask that people, especially those celebrating Labor Day in parks and on beaches, observe coronavirus protocol — wear masks, maintain at least 6 feet distance from others not in the same family and wash hands frequently.
Happy Labor Day.