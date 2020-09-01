The LGBTQ Center Long Beach will not renew the contract of Executive Director Porter Gilberg, the nonprofit announced Tuesday, Sept. 1, following a two-month investigation into allegations of racist and sexist behavior on his part.
Gilberg, in an emailed statement, said the investigation was not conducted in good faith and that evidence he provided to rebut the accusations was not taken into account.
“The Center approached this situation with a singular goal in mind, and it comes as no surprise that the investigation the Board commissioned arrived at their pre-ordained conclusion,” Gilberg wrote Tuesday evening. “I cannot express the deep pain The Center’s Board has caused me with this betrayal.”
Gilberg has been on leave since June 29 as the investigation has unfolded; his contract ends next week. The Center’s board and an executive search firm will conduct a nationwide hunt for a new leader.
The interim executive director is Andrew Dorado.
“The fundamental goal of a LGBTQ Center is to be a safe space for clients as well as staff,” board President Stella Ursua said in a statement. “We want to ensure the environment at the LGBTQ Center Long Beach is consistent with The Center’s values and mission of embodying a culturally inclusive community.”
The investigation into Gilberg’s behavior began after 14 anonymous former employees wrote a June 26 letter accusing the nonprofit’s leader of creating a “traumatizing and hostile work environment” for its Black staffers and other employees of color, particularly women, and demanding his removal.
Three former employees, including one who participated in writing the letter, previously spoke with this news organization and said their experiences at The Center aligned with the culture described in the document. They also said they believed the investigation into Gilberg was an opportunity for the nonprofit to fulfill its mission of inclusivity.
“Many Center employees have experienced repeated and sustained antagonistic, abusive, and degrading behaviors perpetrated by Gilberg,” the letter said. “These behaviors have included his overt misogyny toward, tokenism, and harassment of Black and non-Black women and femmes of color.”
A femme is a person of any gender or sex who identifies as feminine.
The letter itself did not describe any specific incidents. But it did say that staff members “witnessed him yell at and shame their colleagues. Staff have been subject to harassment of and degrading gossip about staff, volunteers, and community members," the letter said.
“Gilberg often exhibits obvious conflict with and contempt for staff members, regularly showing his disdain for them,” the letter continued. “Staff are often pushed to work unsustainable hours and Gilberg openly belittles and criticizes those who work fewer than 50+ hours per week.”
The letter said accounts of more than 60 incidents of “abusive behavior” were sent to The Center’s board. The Center confirmed it received those accounts.
Gilberg, for his part, characterized those behind the letter as “online bullies who have falsely accused me of inappropriate conduct.”
He also said he tried to cooperate with the investigation.
“I was assured a fair process, and instead I was ambushed with ludicrous accusations during the investigation and then had my rebutting evidence dismissed without consideration,” he said. “I stood ready with text messages, witnesses, and photos to prove the allegations against me were categorically untrue. I offered them to the investigator, but they ignored the offer and did not interview key eyewitnesses I identified.”
When the investigation began, Gilberg wrote in a June 29 Facebook post that he “wholeheartedly” supported the investigation.
But he said in his Tuesday statement that his view changed because of the way the process was conducted.
“I had hoped that a fair, thorough investigation would clear my name so that I could continue the critical work of The Center,” Gilberg said. “Now I know that there was never any hope for a fair investigation.”
The Center, in its statement, did not detail how the probe was conducted.
“While he was on administrative leave, and through an external independent investigation,” the organization said, “the Board found that Mr. Gilberg’s values were not in alignment with those of The Center.”
Still, the board acknowledged his accomplishments during his time with the nonprofit, which started in 2007 when he began as a volunteer.
“The Board recognizes Mr. Gilberg’s many achievements during his tenure,” Ursua said, noting that from 2015 to 2019, The Center’s annual revenue doubled to $2 million and the number of full-time employees rose from 14 to 26.
“However,” she added, “the Board believes it is time for a new leader to build on our spectacular growth and improve the workplace culture to reflect our values of strength through diversity and being a safe haven where people can thrive.”
Gilberg, meanwhile, said he will continue to support the same mission that drew him to The Center in the first place.
“The Center may have taken away my platform, but not my voice,” he said. “I want all of my former colleagues and friends there to know I still support The Center’s mission and will work tirelessly to achieve it, even if from the outside.”