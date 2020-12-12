Third District City Councilwoman Suzie Price will be hosting a virtual community meeting at 5 p.m. next Thursday, Dec. 17.
The meeting will be conducted online over the Zoom platform and will include an update from Congressman Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach), a release said.
To participate in the video meeting, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/82000557528,. The meeting ID is 820 0055 7528. People also can call in by phone at 669-900-6833.
For more information, call Suzie Price's office at 562-570-6300, or email district3@longbeach.gov.