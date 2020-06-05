Demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown Long Beach on Thursday afternoon, June 4, for the third time in less than a week.
They charted a winding path through the downtown: After starting at City Hall, the group marched up Pacific Avenue, then west on Broadway, and north on Magnolia Avenue; they then headed down Sixth Street while chanting, “Black lives matter.”
Like other protests that have spread across the region and nation, Thursday’s event was spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died on Memorial Day after a white police officer kneeled on his neck.
“Defunding the police,” said Eloise Fischer-Fortney, one of the event’s organizers, “is our main goal here.”
The march started as a more placid demonstration: Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of Long Beach’s Civic Center earlier that day for a sit-in.
But the event took a turn when Mayor Robert Garcia, for the second day in a row, met with the protesters outside City Hall.
As Garcia came out to meet them — a day after telling a similarly assembled crowd, “it’s clear the most important thing we can do is listen to black people, first and foremost, in this moment” — he held firm to that message.
In response to one person who asked about the Police Department’s strategy for the ongoing protests, Garcia said the city has two priorities: protecting people’s safety and protecting people’s rights.
“We are talking about what the right strategy is to keep people safe,” he said. “We’re also talking about making sure that people have a right — the First Amendment right to protest peacefully — without our presence.”
June 4, 2020
But soon after, Garcia said he had to leave.
Some demonstrators were upset he didn’t stay longer, so the sit-in became a march.
“We came here to peacefully speak with Mayor Garcia,” Jeremy Carn, one of the marchers, said, “but he apparently didn’t have enough time to speak with us and hear us out.
“We’re going to show him we can a have march,” Carn added, “without cops escalating to violence.”
The smell of incense lingered along the route.
The crowd swelled to more than 2,000 people, but the mood was calm. Unlike a small demonstration that took place Wednesday, the group didn’t block more than one direction of traffic at a time.
And unlike a protest held Sunday, which devolved into vandalism, looting and arson, Thursday’s demonstration started nonviolently — and remained that way.
The protesters walked past the Long Beach Police Department headquarters. Then past the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse.
And then, the marchers headed back to City Hall, where they all took a knee.
Justin Frazier, a former U.S. Marine, used the moment — with the help of a megaphone — to thank those in attendance for using their voices for good.
“Every last one of you out here is doing something about the current problem in America,” he said. “Every last one of you is bringing your voices. You’re bringing your signs. You’re bringing your mentality. You’re bringing your knowledge. Knowledge is power. You’re bringing it to end racism in this country.”
Then, he told them to leave — peacefully.
“I challenge you to get home safely,” he said. “I challenge you to protect your city.”
So they did.