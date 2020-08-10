According to the Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab, shark populations have been steadily increasing. That means people are spotting more sharks closer to shore than ever, but they might not be aware of it.
"We know that there's sharks out there. We rarely see them but that doesn’t mean that we’re not swimming amongst them," Chris Lowe, CSULB professor and director at the university's Shark Lab, said.
Lowe was able to help secure the funding for a two-year project to determine just how many sharks swim around coastal California waters.
Now one year into that study, Lowe and his team have been using drones to monitor the coasts from Santa Barbra down to San Diego.
What the team knew from the start, Lowe said, is that there's more shark sightings — primarily great white sharks — near California shores. But how many are there really?
"Surfers and swimmers can’t see the sharks when they’re even right underneath them, but we can see them from the drone," Lowe said, adding that the takeaway so far for the study is that "sharks don’t care, they’ll just ignore people and swim right by, and you might never know that they were there."
The drone footage has shown that sharks and people in the water have been crossing paths more often than people think. Footage shows sharks swimming underneath surfers and swimmers, and then swimming away. Even when spooked by a person swimming too close, the sharks swim faster and don't engage.
"If we ever see a shark within 40 feet of a person, we notify the Coast Guard," Lowe said. "But each time they're that close, nothing happens, they just swim away."
Juvenile white sharks will sometimes form small groups to nurse nearer the coast where the water is warmer. As they grow, they move further away from the coast. They're identifiable by their size, which reaches up to 10 feet long. Adult great white sharks can reach up to 16 feet and are usually spotted further away.
But the study isn't over, and Lowe and his team have a lot more work to do.
"There's already a lot of data on how many people go to the beach and how many people are surfing, but there’s not data about how many sharks are in the water during what time of year," he said.
CSULB has partnered with California Polytechnic State University to help develop an algorithm that can detect who's who in the drone footage. The goal is to be able to use a computer to detect and count the number of sharks show up in the footage, and then identify the difference between surfers, body boarders, swimmers and other recreational activity spotted.
"We're asking, when we do see sharks near people, what do they do when they are around those people?" Lowe said. "And do we see them around a certain group of people than others?"
The number of shark and other marine life have dwindled over the years due to pollution and overfishing. When marine conservation started becoming a larger priority for activists in the 1980s-'90s, Lowe said that the shark population started to increase once again, and that makes this study even more necessary.
"If sharks continue to increase in number, can we predict when they’ll show up? And is all the hype around being afraid of sharks true?" he asked. "Because when they do show up, the media goes out, lifeguards go out, people go crazy, but we don't entirely know why they’re here."
For more information on CSULB's Shark Lab, go to csulb.edu/shark-lab.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.