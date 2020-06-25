People interested in a career in global logistics and supply chain industries are now able to register for the Port of Long Beach Maritime Center of Excellence at Long Beach City College.
The professional development program offers short-term online training for individuals interested in logistics, supply chain and international business sectors. Students who complete the program can qualify for Port of Long Beach jobs, including logistics manager, transportation supervisor, dispatcher and logistics specialist.
For more information, or to register for a class, go to lbcc.edu/maritimecenter, call 562-938-3248 or email wfdev@lbcc.edu. Scholarship opportunities are available.