Something old meets something new in the latest tech-driven programming by Shared Science, a Long Beach based nonprofit that’s aiming to educate students in the sciences for almost free.
From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. this Thursday, March 18, at Rancho Los Cerritos (4600 Virginia Rd.) students from kindergarten age to fifth grade will learn how food was made and kept without the use of electricity or refrigeration. They will also receive hands-on experience in butter-making as well as learn different and old-timey preservation techniques.
The classes will be led by a Shared Science instructor and cost $10 per student. The event is happening outside in the Rancho garden, and social distancing must be maintained and masks must be worn at all times.
The event provides a platform for students to gain awareness of the luxuries people experience every day — like refrigerator storage and butter readily available at any grocery store. With the help of Rancho educators, students will travel back in time and experience what it was like to prepare food before modern amenities, at least for a couple hours.
Other Activities
For those who would rather stay at home, Shared Science also offers online classes for young students.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, the STEM nonprofit is offering an early engineering class for students in first through third grade. The cost is $10.
City of STEM, a Los Angeles science festival, kicks off with a virtual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. The day-long science festival will feature live science events, science projects to do at home, as well as feature science rock bands and rocket scientists.
The event will be live streamed on YouTube and will feature three streams, with one stream dedicated to Spanish programming. Viewers can tune in to learn about mammal defense mechanisms from the Cal State Long Beach Mammal Lab, as well as how to build a robot with roboticist Lisa Winter from Battle Bots. Streams will be available to watch for free from the City of STEM website at cityofstem.org/march27.
Parents also can pre-register their children for Robo-Tech Fest, an all ages science event featuring workshops that are free or low cost thanks to a sponsorship from the Port of Long Beach. Topics often include marine-based activities, lessons on recycling and how the port impacts our local waters, as well as early engineering, robotics and physical science.
Sign-ups are available at sharedscience.org. For financial assistance or other questions, email info@sharedsciencefun.org, or call 562-285-3942.