Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price will seek a third term, she announced Saturday via email.
"I know that the election is over a year away, but I want you and all Third District residents to feel confident about the future of our community about the future of our city, and the future of your leadership," Price wrote in the email.
A lead deputy Orange County prosecutor, Price won a runoff election in 2014 to replace Gary DeLong, who had termed out after serving two terms.
In 2018, Long Beach voters approved a charter change increasing terms council members and the mayor could serve from two to three. Price had said she didn't support increasing the term limits during that election.
Rex Richardson has begun campaigning for a third term representing the Ninth District while neither Stacy Mungo (Fifth District) nor Roberto Uranga (Seventh District) have announced their intentions. In the First District Maria Zendejas will be running for a first full term after winning a special election for that seat.
Mayor Robert Garcia also is completing his second term. He has not said whether he will run for a third term.
Price is among the potential candidates commonly listed for mayor should Garcia decide not to run for a third term. Richardson and state Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell also are believed to be considering a run.
For most of her council tenure, Price has focused on her public safety background, chairing the council's Public Safety committee until this last year. She also has been on the conservative side of most social and financial issues before the council.
"I had a long talk with my team, and there are some priority projects still in the queue that we need to get done," Price said Monday by phone. "We need to get Studebaker Road paved, and we need to complete the pumps for Alamitos Bay. I'm focused on that."
Alamitos Bay currently relies on pumps at the AES Alamitos and Haynes power plants sucking water and creating circulation. Those power plants have been required to convert to air-cooled, ending the need to pump water. While Alamitos Bay is impacted by tides, the narrow entrance means tidal surge is not enough to keep water quality acceptable.
A replacement pump project has been estimated to cost up to $30 million.
Price and her husband Mark Price opened a business, The Lash Lounge, in 2019 on Second Street in Belmont Shore. The business made it through the coronavirus pandemic and remains open.
Long Beach's elections have moved to coincide with statewide elections, and the municipal primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. If one candidate doesn't get a majority then in any race, there will be a runoff election on Nov. 8, 2022, the state general election date.