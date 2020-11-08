More than 70 people congregated for a second time this week outside Long Beach City Hall Saturday, Nov. 7, for a peaceful protest. The protest was organized by local organizations including Long Beach Forward, Long Beach DSA, Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition, Anakbayan Long Beach, Libre, and BLM LBC. While spirits were high following the announcement of a Biden/Harris victory, the message of the protest aimed to draw attention to local issues.