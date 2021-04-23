Two of the four citywide elected officials in Long Beach — Prosecutor Doug Haubert and Auditor Laura Doud — have announced they will seek another term next year.
The two other citywide elected leaders, Mayor Robert Garcia and City Attorney Charles Parkin, say they aren't ready to announce a decision. Parkin said he'll likely decide next month while the mayor said it will be later this summer.
There still is more than a year before the 2022 municipal primary election.
Garcia is in his second term; after a charter change in 2018 allows three terms for mayors and City Council members. There are no term limits for city attorney, prosecutor or auditor.
Haubert was first elected in 2010 and will be seeking his fourth term. Doud is the city's longest serving active elected official; she was first elected in 2006 and will be seeking her fifth term.
Haubert has a reputation as a leader in alternative sentencing and court diversion programs, and was named attorney of the year last year by the Long Beach Bar Association.
“I am proud of my office for being on the forefront of so many important issues,” Haubert said in his announcement. “There is a lot that still needs to be done, and I look forward to continuing my work for the Long Beach community.”
Doud, as an independently elected official, decides what audits to conduct. For example, she currently is attempting to audit the Queen Mary lease and related finances.
"As I reflect on my years of service, I am very pleased with the work we have accomplished ensuring the city spends its tax dollars in the most efficient manner, safeguarding city assets, and identifying opportunities to improve operations and services to best meet the needs of the public," Doud said in her announcement. She has not filed paperwork with the city clerk yet.
Neither Doud nor Haubert (nor Parkin) were challenged in the 2018 primary election.
In addition to the citywide elected officials, odd-numbered City Council seats are up for election. Going by who has filed reelection papers with the city clerk's office, Suzie Price (Third District) and Rex Richardson (Ninth District) are ready to seek a third term, and Mary Zendejas, who won a special election in 2019 in the First District, will seek a full term.
Perhaps the most interesting move in the municipal election season so far comes in the Fifth District, where former Councilwoman Gerrie Schipske has filed to run again. Schipske served two terms from 2006 to 2014, but declined to run a write-in campaign for a third term. After the Charter change, she can now be on the ballot.
Stacy Mungo Flanagan, the two-term incumbent in the Fifth District, has not announced her intentions.
So far, the only seat being contested is the First District, where Steven Estrada has filed to run. No one has filed for the Seventh District seat, currently held by Roberto Uranga.
Currently, the 2022 municipal primary election is set for June 7, the same as the state primary. But a recent state Supreme Court ruling has severed the tie between municipal and state election dates, so the City Council could change Long Beach's election dates.
A late census report, a requirement to update district boundaries and changes in Los Angeles County election policies appear to require the city to stick with consolidating elections with the county in 2022. A council action Tuesday night sent that issue to the council's Government Affairs Committee.