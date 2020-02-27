Voting is in full swing in Long Beach and Los Angeles County even though the California Primary Election day isn't until Tuesday, March 3.
In addition to the mail-in voters who can always vote early, people who want to vote in person have the option this year to vote early as well. Selected voting centers have been open since last Saturday, Feb. 22.
Also for the first time, voters do not have to vote in their precinct. If a voter is registered in Los Angeles County, they can vote at any voting center countywide. Mail-in ballots also can be dropped off at voting centers.
There are 33 voting centers in Long Beach, with six open now. The other 27 will be open this Saturday, Feb. 29. The six centers open now are at Cabrillo High School, Cesar Chavez Park, Carmelitos Community Center, Grace United Methodist Church, Powell Academy and Light of the World Church.
The early voting sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday, March 3. That day, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The county clerk's office will be responsible for counting all votes, including those races specific to Long Beach.
While people can cast votes anywhere in the county, the ballot they receive will be tailored to where they live. So Long Beach residents living in the Second District will get the ballot with those candidates, Sixth District residents get ballots with Sixth District candidates and the Eighth District voters will see that race on their ballot.
Some Long Beach voters also will vote in two Long Beach Unified School District races — Districts 2 and 4. Longtime board members Felton Williams and Jon Meyer, respectively, are retiring, so both areas will see representatives.
Every Long Beach race has at least three candidates (the Second District has seven), so runoffs are possible in every race. If no one gets 50 percent plus one of the votes cast, the top two vote-getters face each other in the general election — that election day is Nov. 3, eight months away.
Every Long Beach voter will decide two initiatives. Measure A would make a one percent sales tax increase, first passed in 2016, permanent. Measure B would increase the Transient Occupancy Tax (hotel bed tax) 1 percent, with the money promised to go to the city's arts and culture organization and to infrastructure at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Voters also will have races to consider on the county, state and national levels. Only members of the Republican Party can vote for Republican candidates, while no party preference voters can request a ballot to vote in the Democratic party primaries.
For more information about the elections or how to vote, go to www.lavote.net or longbeach.gov/cityclerk/.