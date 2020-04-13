A recount begun last week of Long Beach's Measure A ballot initiative has ended.
Measure A proposes indefinitely extending the 1% sales tax increase first approved in 2016. It passed by 16 votes out of nearly 100,000 ballots cast.
The Reform Long Beach Coalition, which opposed the measure before the March 3 election, filed a request for a recount last week, and started the process Wednesday, April 8, with a deposit of less than $10,000. Ian Patton, Reform Long Beach director, said he added a letter with that first payment protesting both the ballot recovery process and the cost quoted by the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office — $11,000 or more a day for 16 to 20 days.
According to accounts from Patton, an initial count using scanned ballot facsimiles viewed on digital screens took place Wednesday through Friday at a cost of more than $21,000. Patton says only about 7,700 votes had been counted in that time.
"So I gave them a demand letter this morning with the last check," Patton said Monday from the clerk's office in Norwalk. "It said we wanted the recount as originally specified in his own recount booklet for that amount. Otherwise, we'll see him in court."
Patton later said that, after review with the county's attorney, the clerk's representative said the current process and cost would stand. If the opponents did not agree, the recount would stop.
Mike Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, said late Monday that all he could confirm was, "the County responded to Mr. Patton’s letter this morning asking for a change in the recount process and gave him a deadline of 5 p.m. tonight to confirm his intent and to make the required deposit to continue with the recount tomorrow."
Patton pulled his count observers and left the office. He said Monday afternoon that the lawsuit would be filed soon.
Measure A will indefinitely extend the 10-year 10.25% city sales tax that voters passed in 2016. Its proponents said throughout the campaign that Long Beach needs more funds to address infrastructure and public safety needs. Those opposed argued that Long Beach hasn’t been a good steward of the money it’s received from the tax since 2016.
When the first returns were posted election night, March 3, the No votes posted a significant lead. Through seven updates over the rest of March, the No votes remained ahead — but the lead shrank to nine votes by the seventh update. Then, on the eighth and final update the day the results were certified, March 27, the yes votes were ahead by 16, and Measure A was certified as passed.
The Long Beach City Council is expected to certify all the election results at its meeting Tuesday, April 14.
Patton said the Reform Coalition's lawsuit likely would have two parts — one contesting the election and the other challenging the recount method. He acknowledged that, with the Superior Court system shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will take a long time to resolve any lawsuit. He noted that the original sunset clause for the sales tax is still six years away, so there is no urgency.
But, he added, there is a principle at stake.
"The idea that we should pay for their disaster?" Patton said. "I'm not going to be the one to set that precedent."
Note: This story was updated to correct the number of ballots counted.