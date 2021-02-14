State Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell is soliciting nominations for the 70th District's 2021 Women of Distinction.
The recognition ceremony is statewide. O'Donnell represents Long Beach, Signal Hill, San Pedro and Catalina Island.
“This year in particular, I would like to recognize distinguished women who have gone above and beyond in service to others during these difficult times,” O’Donnell said in a release. “I look forward to receiving your nominations of exceptional women who make our community better.”
Deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 19. A nomination form is available at a70.asmdc.org/women-distinction-nomination-form.