Cindy Allen, who won the open Second District City Council seat in the Nov. 3 general election, announced this week she has chosen Connor Lock as her chief of staff.
Lock, who has a masters in public administration from Cal State Long Beach, has worked in the offices of Allen's predecessor, Jeannine Pearce, and Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews. He currently works as chief of staff in the city of Costa Mesa.
Allen and the other representatives of even-numbered council districts — Daryl Supernaw (Fourth), Suely Saro (Sixth) and Al Austin (Eighth) — will take office on Tuesday, Dec. 15.