Cindy Allen, who won the open Second District City Council seat in the Nov. 3 general election, announced this week she has chosen Connor Lock as her chief of staff.

Lock, who has a masters in public administration from Cal State Long Beach, has worked in the offices of Allen's predecessor, Jeannine Pearce, and Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews. He currently works as chief of staff in the city of Costa Mesa.

Allen and the other representatives of even-numbered council districts — Daryl Supernaw (Fourth), Suely Saro (Sixth) and Al Austin (Eighth) — will take office on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

