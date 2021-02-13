State Senator Lena Gonzalez has been named Majority Whip, on of seven Democratic leadership positions in the state Senate.
Gonzalez was appointed by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego). The Democrats have a supermajority in both the Senate and Assembly going into the 2021 session, basically allowing them to control legislation.
A former Long Beach City Council member, Gonzalez was first elected to the state Senate in a special election in June 2019, and won a full term in the November 2020 election. She is chair of the Senate Transportation Committee.
“I am honored that Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins appointed me to serve on the Senate leadership team," Gonzalez said in a release announcing the appointment. "I sincerely look forward to working with my Senate colleagues in this new role to advance policies of equity and inclusion for the great people of California.”
Gonzalez represents the 33rd Senate District, which includes parts of Southeast Los Angeles. Cities represented, in addition to Long Beach, are Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Huntington Park, Lakewood, Lynwood, Maywood, Paramount, Signal Hill, and South Gate.