As has become tradition before elections, the League of Women Voters of Long Beach will present a session about the ballot propositions on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Only this year, the session will be virtual, with a large Zoom event.
League members and other experts will present the pros and cons of the major propositions on the ballot. There are 12 statewide propositions; Long Beach has one as well.
The Long Beach proposition would increase an oil production tax from 15 cents per barrel to 30 cents per barrel. While there is no specific use attached to the ballot issue, the council has said the money will go toward climate, youth and equity programs.
State propositions include a change in the way commercial and industrial property taxes are assessed (Prop. 15) and other property — including residential — tax rules (Prop. 19), allow diversity to be a factor in public employment, education and contracting decisions (Prop. 16), exempting app-based transportation and delivery companies from employee benefit requirements (Prop. 22), and a referendum on a law replacing money bail with a system based on public safety and flight risk (Prop. 25), among others.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 26. People can register in advance at Gazettes.com/go/league. After registration, people receive an email explaining how to sign in.
For more information, go to www.lwvlongbeach.org.