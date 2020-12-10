Ninth District City Councilman Rex Richardson has been elected to another regional government board — the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Richardson will be the first Long Beach representative on that board in more than a decade, according to a release from his office. He won an election where mayors of 51 cities voted.
The air quality management district regulates stationary sources of air pollution, including issuing enforcement orders. Richardson said in his announcement that he is experienced in dealing with environmental issues, and his north Long Beach city council district has one of he poorest air quality in the area.
“We are facing significant public health challenges, a climate crisis, and combating the worst smog the Los Angeles area has seen in decades," Richardson said in the release. "Long Beach has led the way to create a climate adaptation plan and pass a ballot measure this year that will dedicate funding for climate resiliency. I have fought for equitable responses to improving our air quality as a Councilmember and SCAG President, and I will do the same as the SCAQMD Western Region Cities Representative.”
Richardson was elected president of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) earlier this year. He represents Long Beach on that board.
Richardson was first elected to the Long Beach City Council in 2014 and won a second term in 2018.