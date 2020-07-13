The race to the Nov. 3 general election is officially on, with the candidate filing period open as of Monday, July. 13.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan said candidates for all offices can pick up forms via email, U.S. Mail or in person at the Norwalk headquarters. The headquarters is closed, but candidates can make an appointment by calling 1-800-815-2666, option 4.
Los Angeles County also is administering the Long Beach municipal general election, which includes three runoff election for City Council seats. Robert Fox and Cindy Allen are vying for the open Second District seat, Suely Saro challenges incumbent Dee Andrews in the Sixth District and Tunua Thrash-Ntuk is up against incumbent Al Austin in the Eighth District.
Also Nov. 3, Herlinda Chico and Dick Gaylord are competing for the open seat in Area 4 on the Long Beach City College board of trustees. For the Long Beach Unified School District School Board, Tonia Reyes Uranga and Erik Miller are vying for the District 2 seat.
The deadline to file for candidates in other elections is Aug. 7.