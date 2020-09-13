District 8 forum

Candidate Tunua Thrash-Ntuk answers a question during the candidate forum for the Eighth District City Council seat Wednesday, Feb. 12. The forum was sponsored by the Los Cerritos Neighborhood Association. 

 —Photo by Ana P. Garcia/SCNG

The Los Cerritos Neighborhood Association (LCNA) in north Long Beach will sponsor an online candidate forum on Sept. 30, a week before mail-in ballots start arriving to people's homes.

The Eighth District City Council race pits incumbent Al Austin against Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, who finished first in the March primary. Austin is seeking his third term on the council.

A release from the neighborhood association said the forum will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, and run for 75 minutes or so. All questions will come from the LCNA board, although the public can submit questions to be considered until Sept. 21 at Info@LosCerritosNA.org. No audience questions will be accepted during the forum.

LCNA President Bob Gill will act as moderator. The Zoom link will be listed on the organization's website, www.LosCerritosNA.org, three days before the event.

