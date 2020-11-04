Voters in Long Beach’s Second District have cast their ballots for a new representative on the City Council after a long, contentious campaign.
By Wednesday morning, retired police officer Cindy Allen had a solid lead over small business owner Robert Fox to replace current Councilmember Jeannine Pearce, who is not running for re-election. Allen had about 55% of the vote in early returns, and stood at 54.5% at the LA County Clerk and Recorder's semi-final vote tally at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.
County Clerk Dean C. Logan said by email all Conditional Voter Registration ballots, Provisional ballots and Vote by Mail ballots received on Election Day are processed. Once the ballots are verified they will be counted. Updates are planned in the late afternoon Wednesday-Friday, then more sporadically until the vote is certified.
In the Sixth District race, three-term incumbent Dee Andrews appears to have lost his seat to Suely Saro by more than 1,500 votes. If the current results stand, Saro will be the first Cambodian-American on the Long Beach City Council.
In the Eighth District, two-term incumbent Al Austin turned back a challenge from Tunua Thrash-Ntuk with a 57% majority.
A new Long Beach Unified School District board member is being decided in Area 2, where Felton Williams retired after four terms. Nonprofit director Erik Miller had a slight lead with 51% of the vote Wednesday morning, while former Councilwoman Tonia Reyes Uranga had 49%.
In the race for Long Beach Community College trustee in Area 4, Herlinda Chico was slightly ahead of Richard Gaylord at the semi-final mark. Chico, a field representative for Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, clung to 41.3% of the vote to Gaylord's 39.6%. A third candidate, Lee Loveridge, had 19.1%. The top vote getter will take the seat; there is no runoff in this election.
Finally, Measure US, which would increase the production tax on oil, was passing easily, with 57.5% voting yes.
Second City Council District
“Proud of my team and blown away about the high turnout of this election,” Allen said in a text message after the first returns. “The results are looking great but there are a lot of votes left to be counted.”
The two candidates have taken different approaches to their bids for office — and controversy has surrounded both through the course of the campaign.
Allen has won the endorsements of dozens of local officials and organizations, including Mayor Robert Garcia, state Sen. Lena Gonzalez, Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell, the Los Angeles County Democratic Party and the Long Beach Police Officers Association, among others.
Fox, meanwhile, has pitched himself as an outsider focused more on criticizing the local political establishment than on trying to win their support.
“I’m the reform candidate,” he said in a recent interview. “That’s all there is to it.”
The two candidates and their supporters have traded accusations up to and including charges of criminal actions. Fox has not commented on the election results.
Sixth District
Cal State Los Angeles adjunct professor Suely Saro was leading the Sixth District City Council race against incumbent Dee Andrews in her bid to become the city’s first Cambodian American council member. At the 2:30 a.m. mark, Saro had 58.6% of the vote.
Andrews, who is seeking his fourth full term, and Saro both said in previous interviews that they see the coronavirus pandemic and the economic impact it has had on residents as the biggest issue in District 6.
Saro said that if she were elected, she would first focus on unemployment. She said she would consider bringing Pacific Gateway, the city’s public employment agency, to the district to provide support and job training for those who need it.
Eighth District
Incumbent Councilman Al Austin, who’s seeking a third term, appears to have turned back a challenge from well-funded nonprofit director Tunua Thrash-Ntuk after semi-official results in the election to represent the City Council’s Eighth District. Austin held a nearly 2,000-vote lead with 57.2% of the vote to Thrash-Ntuk's 42.8%.
Thrash-Ntuk received support from multiple labor unions and was endorsed by Rex Richardson, who represents the adjacent Ninth Council District. She received the most votes in the March primary.
“I’m really proud of the record number of voters who participated in this 8th District city council election,” Austin said in a text message Tuesday night. “I’m cautiously optimistic and looking forward to the final results.”
Thrash-Ntuk, meanwhile, said after the first returns that she was also looking forward to the final tally.
“It was a fierce two-year campaign and I’m waiting for all the votes to be counted,” she said. “Much like the primary, it could be two weeks before we know the final results.”
School Board
Nonprofit director Erik Miller appeared to be clinging to a slight lead in his race against political stalwart Tonia Reyes Uranga in the race to represent the Long Beach Unified School District’s Area 2 on the Board of Education. Miller had 51.5% of the vote at the semi-final count.
Uranga is a former City Council member (she termed out) and her husband, Roberto Uranga, is the current Seventh District City Councilman.
Both candidates said in interviews prior to Election Day that equity is among the most important issues facing Area 2, which includes a large share of Black, Latino, Cambodian and other residents of color. And the coronavirus pandemic, both said, has only magnified inequality among students and their ability to access education.
City College
Herlinda Chico and Richard Gaylord were neck and neck after semi-official results of the Nov. 3 election came out early Wednesday morning, with less than 2% separating the two. A third candidate, Lee Loveridge, was far behind.
The leader after all votes are counted and the election results become official — which is weeks away — will take the seat; there is no runoff. It was vacated by Doug Otto, who won a seat on the LBUSD board in March.
Chico received the backing of the vast majority of elected officials in Long Beach, Avalon and Signal Hill — including seven of the nine Long Beach City Council members. Gaylord, a Realtor based in Belmont Shore, is a longtime member of the LBCC Personnel Committee.
Grunion Executive Editor Harry Saltzgaver contributed to this report.