At a time like this, people are searching for new ways to keep moving.
That's according to Aaron Rickel, marketing manager at Pedal Movement, a bike repair shop in downtown Long Beach. It's also the company responsible for maintaining the more than 400 bikes in the city's Bike Share program.
"Because of the coronavirus, we've had to quickly adjust our day-to-day operations," Rickel said. "But everyone is adjusting how they do things right now."
Rickel said that when Mayor Robert Garcia announced the Safer at Home order back in March, the bike program was suspended soon after. The Pedal Movement team was asked to remove all of the bike share bikes throughout the city from the bike racks and store them in an undisclosed location to avoid having residents use the bikes until after the order is lifted.
"When you build a bike share system, we had not factored in having a kill switch button, having to remove everything pretty much overnight," he added. "But our team adjusted quickly and now all of the bikes are off the streets for now... We first disabled the lock codes that you would use to unlock the bikes through the app, and then our vans pulled them off the streets and now they're stored safely in our warehouse."
The team is taking advantage of having all of the bikes in one space too, he said. Team members are troubleshooting the bikes one by one, replacing parts and adding new coats of paint where needed to prime them for public use once the city gives the okay.
But people are still able to head outside for exercise — including bike rides — so Pedal Movement is offering bike rentals and doorstep bike services.
"If you want to rent a bike from us for a week or a month, you can do that," Rickel said. "And if somebody needs a tube changed or something on their bike is broken or needs to be adjusted, they can give us a call and we'll schedule a pick-up at their home."
Available bike rentals are separate from the city's blue bikes and are a part of Pedal Movement's personal fleet of bicycles. When rented, Rickel said team members will deliver bikes to the renter's home while maintaining a safe distance, and then when the rental time is up, they'll return to pick up the bike. Rentals start at $8 per hour or $30 per day, with options for adjusted pricing for longer term rentals.
Bike maintenance operates similarly. People that need maintenance on their personal bikes can schedule a pick up, and an employee will pick up the bike, take it back to the shop to get it serviced and then return the bike once completed.
"There's a lot more people who have shifted to getting bikes they currently have tuned up," Rickel said. "We’ve seen a lot more people wanting to fix up bikes that have been in the garage for a couple of years than we have in a while."
For information regarding Long Beach Bike Share, email LBBikeShare@longbeach.gov or call (562) 570-3456.
For more information, or to request service for a personal bike or to rent a bike, go to pedal-movement.com or call (562) 436-2453.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.