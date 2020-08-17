Authorities are calling the death of a 1-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle in North Long Beach a tragic accident.
The boy was struck at about 8 p.m. Saturday near Lei Drive and Polynesian Drive, Long Beach Police Lt. Megan Zabel said.
“It appears it was a tragic accident at this point,” Zabel said.
The boy and his father had just been dropped off at their home by a car service driver, when the father became momentarily distracted and the boy ran in front of the vehicle, according to a police statement.
“The driver then pulled away from the curb, failing to see the juvenile in front of the vehicle, and subsequently striking him with a front tire,” the statement continued.
The boy died a short time later at a hospital.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Zabel said.
Collision investigation detectives with the LBPD urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 562-570-7132 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.