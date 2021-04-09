The Aquarium of the Pacific announced somber news Friday evening.
The aquarium's oldest otter, Maggie, passed away from health complications on Friday, April 9.
Maggie was rescued and deemed non-releasable to the wild. On April 9, 2010, she arrived at Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific at just 9 years old.
According to a release, the aquarium staff considered Maggie to be a "motherly sea otter with a kind and gentle nature."
When rescued sea otters would arrive in Long Beach, Maggie would eagerly share food and swim with them, the release said.
At age 20, Maggie, who had been displaying a recent decline in health, was nearing the maximum age of sea otters.
A necropsy is expected o broaden the aquarium’s base of knowledge on geriatric sea otters.
The Aquarium of the Pacific reopened its outdoor exhibits to the public in January and its indoor operations in March, after being shuttered since the coronavirus pandemic began.