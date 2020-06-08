Gary Scott Miltimore, one of yachting’s most beloved characters, died peacefully from complications of stage 4 melanoma on June 2. His wife of 28 years, Diana Jennings Miltimore, was at his side.
A California native born March 12, 1944, Miltimore grew up in the Naples area of Long Beach and spent summers on Catalina Island, where he developed his love for the sea.
His paintings include his impressions of classic yachts such as Puritan and Goodwill that were often seen anchored off Avalon’s Casino in the 1950s. For five years, his painting served as the poster for Newport Ocean Sailing Association’s Newport to Ensenada race.
In his teens, Miltimore started racing in local events and by 1968 had become a part of the intense world of the offshore racing circuit sailing aboard such famous racers as Kialoa II and III, Baruna, Sirius II, Blackfin, Windward Passage, Cheetah, Drifter, Ragtime and Merlin.
Miltimore chalked up thousands of blue water miles including six TransPacs, two Transatlantic races, the Newport to Bermuda Classic, Florida's Southern Ocean Racing Conference, Hawaii's Clipper Cup, Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas and the China Sea Race from Hong Kong to Manila, among others.
As documented on his website, for more than 55 years, Gary Miltimore painted detailed graphics on many of Southern California’s sail and power boats as well as commercial operations including Catalina Express, Catalina Flyer, Air Catalina, Catalina Seaplanes, Catalina Adventure Tours and Kilroy Industries.
To quote his friend Rick Ruppert, “Gary had a ribald wit and storytelling ability that few possess. He was a fine pianist. A huge talent is gone, but never forgotten."
His ashes will be spread at sea and a celebration of life is tentatively planned for October. His daughter Kayla Rose Miltimore, has established a GoFundMe page for donations, Gazettes.com/go/Miltimore.