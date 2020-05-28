Roger Corbin, 84, died Friday, May 22, in Sun City Center, Fla.
Corbin was born in California and spent much of his life in Long Beach, including attending Cal State Long Beach. After a stint in the U.S. Marines, he purchased The 49er Tavern in 1968. He would own the beer bar until 1996.
Corbin also worked as a LA County juvenile probation detention officer for 30 years, retiring in 2002. When he was 47 years old, he met and married Lynn Corbin, who survives him.
Known as RahRah to his friends, Corbin was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing pool while listening to rock music at the 49er. He created the chili served at the bar, and won numerous chili cook-offs with his recipe.
Corbin moved to Florida when he retired in 2002. In addition to his wife, Lynn, he is survived by his nephew, Michael and niece, Shelly.
Services are pending.