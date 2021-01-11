A paddle out has been scheduled for this Saturday morning by Long Beach lifeguards to pay tribute to Mary Thoits, the longtime educator who died Jan.2 at the age of 97.
The paddle out starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, in front of the main lifeguard station at Junipero Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. It is open to the public.
Theresa Brunella, current director of the Lifetime Learning Center at Long Beach City College — which was founded by Thoits — said a celebration of life for Thoits would take place when the Pacific Coast campus reopens.