Naples barber, “Mr. Ron” — Ron Ardaiz, died of lung cancer on Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 90. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Ron Ardaiz cut hair and dispensed wisdom for almost 70 years, selling Mr. Ron's Barber Shop in Naples in January 2019.
The San Pedro native was a man’s man and a born salesman. For 58 years, he held court in his Second Street shop, where an on-line reviewer describes the interior, “A classic old fashioned barber shop, complete with dark wood cabinets and paneling, leather barber chairs, certain men's magazines, and three barbers who have been working together for probably 30 years.”
“The shop was his wheelhouse; you might say he had one the first man caves”, his sister Karen recalls. “His client list read like a Who’s Who in Long Beach and he was a great mentor to future barbers, coaching them on some of his innovative ways — like offering a shampoo before a haircut or using scissors instead of shears.”
Another on-line review speaks to the shop’s vibe, “At Mr. Ron's, they treat you like an old friend. Everyone calls you by your first name. Conversations range from horse racing to Long Beach history to anything you bring up. Extremely pleasant atmosphere with an old school barber charm.”
According to family members, as a youngster Mr. Ron shined shoes at The Pike along the side of the Strand Theatre on Seaside Way near the Majestic Ballroom. Next, he sold newspapers with his older brother Richard, and afterwards the two of them would go to Signal Hill and climb the grasshopper style oil derricks and ride them like mechanical bulls.
Adair was fun to be around. As a youngster he would swim in Alamitos Bay and have boats tow him as he floated on an inner tube. His younger sister Karen tells stories of him shooting craps at home on a side-turned dining room table.
At 15, he was kicked out of Joe Jost’s for playing pool, where Jost himself cut his hair. Ardaiz left Poly High at the start of his senior year in 1946 as a 17-year-old and he needed a signed consent from his father to join the Marines. Ardaiz got out of the Marines in 1949 at age 20 and started attending a barber college at Seventh and Pine. Soon, he would get his license and be working in North Long Beach.
At one time he had four “Mr. Ron’s.” He opened his first shop at 10th Street and American Avenue (now Long Beach Boulevard) in 1961. His second shop in Naples opened two and a half years later and one on Coast Highway in Newport followed, with a fourth one near Long Beach Airport.
His celebration of life is planned at Long Beach Yacht Club on April 26. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to City of Hope.