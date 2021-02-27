Dr. James Day made supervising student teachers and teaching English courses at Cal State Long Beach his career.
On Feb. 12, Day died from complications from pneumonia. He was 99 years old — just five months from his 100th birthday.
According to his daughter Devon Day (a retired English teacher from Wilson High School), it seemed to family members a perfect tribute to start a James Day Memorial Scholarship for student teachers attending CSULB. the scholarship is designed specifically to help with expenses while an English major completes the student teaching requirements.
"We all agree that helping a great teacher into the profession would be the highest tribute," Devon Day wrote.
So in lieu of flowers, gifts can be made online at giveto.csulb.edu/CEDTEA79 or checks can be mailed to the CSULB 49er Foundation in memory of James Day, 6300 State University Drive, #324, Long Beach, CA 90815.
Dr. Day is survived by his son, Jeffrey Day, (Carol), his daughter, Devon Day, (Mark Nixon) and his grandsons: Matt Day (Nadia) and Chris Nixon.