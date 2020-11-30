Fran Blowitz, longtime co-owner of the Grunion Gazette, died Monday in Indian Wells after a short battle with brain cancer.
Fran and her husband John Blowitz retired to Indian Wells after owning and operating Gazette Newspapers from 1981 to 2004. John Blowitz announced Fran's death via email early Monday, Nov. 30, saying she died peacefully at home.
Fran was born Dec. 18, 1943, in New York City. She graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a degree in philosophy and design. She and John married on Oct. 16, 1967.
In 1981, Fran and John were living in Studio City with two young children, Bill and Samantha, when the Grunion Gazette was put on the market by founders Tedi and Pat Cantalupo. John, who owned a small public relations firm, had a degree in journalism and a desire for a change. Fran agreed when he suggested buying the small weekly in Belmont Shore.
Fran and John were co-publishers, with Fran handling the business end of the operation. She worked tirelessly to keep the business in the black.
"I was typesetting, doing the books, answering the phone, everything," Fran said about the early years in a 2004 story. "John would be out covering stories, selling ads, doing whatever it took. It was, to say the least, a hectic time. But it was a lot of fun, too."
John said many times that he might be the public face of the Grunion, but that Fran was the brains behind the operation. He repeated that feeling Monday.
"She never showed it, but she was always the smartest one in the room," John wrote. "She never showed it, but she was the most artistic and most creative as well… She was a benevolent boss and rewarded those who gave their best efforts."
Fran and John developed Gazette Newspapers into a two-paper, 66,000-combined circulation business employing 20 people. During that time, Fran came up with something she called Valentine's Date Night — a party for singles with the hook that they were "matched" for the evening. Begun in 1988, the event grew to a fundraiser for the heart programs at Long Beach's three major hospitals, attracting nearly 2,000 people and raising around $40,000 each event.
In addition to her community involvement, Fran became a competitive tennis player, and the Blowitzes gravitated to Palm Desert and Indian Wells, home to the BNP Paribas Open a major tennis event. Fran designed homes for them in both places, first as a vacation getaway, then as a retirement residence.
In 2003, Gazette Newspapers was at its peak influence, particularly in terms of the advertising market in Long Beach, with the Gazette department under Fran's direction. The Long Beach Press-Telegram was owned at the time by Dean Singleton's MediaNews group. Singleton told the Blowitzes he wanted to buy the Grunion, and after months of trying, purchased the paper in January 2004.
True to form, Fran made sure the agreement included keeping the core of the Gazette staff in place. That included Simon Grieve, now the publisher for Gazette Newspapers, the Beach Reporter and the Palos Verdes Peninsula News as well as vice president of Advertising LA Coastal. He was the real estate sales executive and marketing manager at the time.
"I considered Fran my American ‘Mum' and even more so after they sold the paper," Grieve said Monday. "Fran and John treated the Grunion team as family and had incredible success, I have tried my best over the years to follow their lead."
Fran is survived by her husband of 53 years, John, one brother, Dick Landau, daughter Samantha Broitman, son Bill Blowitz and grandchildren Zach and Alec Broitman and Lyndsey and Jeremy Blowitz.
John Blowitz said that, per Fran's wishes, there would be no memorial. "I know she would be thrilled if you wanted to make a donation to your favorite animal shelter," he concluded.
Note: Fran and John Blowitz hired the author of this story in March 1992.