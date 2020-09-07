Flora Loeb, 89, died quietly during an afternoon nap in June, an hour after talking with her husband Jerry.
Loeb had lived in a care center for more than a year after health issues caused her to lose the ability to walk. She and Jerry married while in college before Jerry served in the Army during the Korean War, and they moved to Long Beach in 1971 as branch managers for World Book Encyclopedia.
The couple met in Chicago when they were 10 and 13, respectively, and Jerry said their romance spanned 80 years. Returning to Chicago after the war, Jerry performed in many musical theater productions, sometimes with Flora on the same stage. That love of theater — and all art — stayed with Flora through her dying day.
When Flora was 50, she decided to complete college and went to Cal State Long Beach, earning a degree in business. She worked for Ryerson Steel, then Tell Steel until she retired at 80.
Flora and Jerry were constants in the Long Beach performing arts scene, attending performances at Long Beach Symphony, International City Theatre, Long Beach Playhouse, Musical Theatre West, Long Beach Opera, The Carpenter Center Cabaret and the CSULB Theatre Department even after Flora was no longer able to stand. She also volunteered for multiple nonprofits over the decades, including the Fine Arts Affiliates, the Japanese Garden at CSULB and the Long Beach Blues Festivals put on by KLON radio.
Flora and Jerry commissioned many custom pieces for display in their home. Personally, Flora had a stylistic flair for color, jewelry and ensembles; her whimsical hats were her trademark.
Survivors in addition to husband Jerome include their children and partners as well as grandchildren Eliezer Miron, Gavriel and Miriam Loeb, nephew Scott Neugroschl, nieces Cindy Scheer and Lori Sherden and their families.
Jerry Loeb said, "A celebration of Flora’s life will hopefully take place post-pandemic, when people can gather in confidence and joy."