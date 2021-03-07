As far as Newsweek is concerned, Long Beach healthcare is top notch.
That’s according to their World’s Best Hospital 2021 guide, rating MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center number 88 out of the 300 best hospitals in the United States, as well as number 34 out of the top 100 hospitals in California. MemorialCare Long Beach has made the list for three years in a row.
Newsweek’s parameters for selecting the best hospitals from 25 different countries included using results of an international online survey of more than 74,000 doctors, hospital managers and healthcare professionals, a release said. Additionally, patient experience was measured using hospital surveys judging key performance indicators including patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.
The surveys were conducted in partnership with Statista, Inc., a statistics portal and ranking provider.
“To achieve a global ranking in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospital 2021 reinforces our mission to provide best-in-class care to our community with a dedicated team and the most advanced technologies and approaches to treatments,” Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer, said in a release. “This distinction reflects the fact that you don’t need to travel far distances or go to academic institutions to receive the best options for care in our community.”
Thousands of hospitals were in the running, but only 2,000 hospitals around the world made the cut. Countries included in the list are Canada, Germany, France, UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Thailand, Italy, Brazil, India, Spain, Mexico, Poland, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York, made the number one spot both domestically and globally.
“This achievement is even more meaningful during COVID-19,” Mmeje said. “I’m proud to work with our brave care teams who have showed up and given our patients excellent care despite the challenges presented during the pandemic.”
Newsweek’s complete “World’s Best Hospitals 2021” list is at newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021.
For more information about MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, go to memorialcare.org.