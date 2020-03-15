In an effort to assure that the Long Beach community has access to the most helpful and timely information during the coronavirus outbreak, the Press-Telegram, Grunion Gazette and Long Beach Post will be sharing content with each other and other media in the area.
The crisis has disrupted everyday life in the region and has the potential to worsen as the days and weeks advance. Keeping pace with the rapid-fire news developments is a challenge all its own.
As of Thursday, the LA County Department of Public Health reported 32 cases and one coronavirus-related death, including four confirmed cases in Long Beach. The California Department of Public Health reported 198 cases and four deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,215 people have contracted the disease in the U.S., while 36 people have died from it. And the World Health Organization reported 125,288 cases worldwide and 4,614 deaths.
We hope providing additional coverage will help readers better keep pace with this public-health crisis.