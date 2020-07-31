When Dr. Peter Kareiva was young, he attended Topsail High School in Hampstead, N.C., did a semester at sea in college and was in the first group of students at Duke in a new marine biology lab.
"I've always been interested in science because of the ocean," said Kareiva, who will take over as president and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific on Monday, Aug. 3. "We lived near UNC Wilmington, and I caught fish every day."
While he also trained as a mathematician, Kareiva said his first love has always been the world's oceans. He most recently was director of the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, and he was the Director of Conservation Biology at the NOAA Northwest Fisheries Science Center. Prior to that he was a professor at the University of Washington and Brown University, with teaching or faculty stints at Stanford University, University of Virginia, Uppsala University and Oxford University.
Before UCLA, Kareiva was chief scientist and vice president of The Nature Conservancy, a national organization the Aquarium of the Pacific has worked with often. He said he loved that job, but it involved too much traveling, so he decided to move on.
"I picked LA and UCLA for a couple of reasons," he said. "I believe that to be successful, the environmental community has to engage with cities. And conservation is all about people. Also, I like to live near the coast."
Dr. Jerry Schubel, who retires from the Aquarium of the Pacific this week after 18 years as its president and CEO, has talked about the ocean and cities interacting often. He and Kareiva have worked together several times, including during Kareiva's tenure at The Nature Conservancy.
"I knew Jerry, and he invited me to participate in the (aquarium's) lecture series," Kareiva said. "So that gave me a chance to get to know the aquarium… I ended up doing seven or eight lectures — he sort of used me a lot. I guess you could say he recruited me in that sense."
Schubel also asked Kareiva to be a consultant in planning and construction of the $53 million Pacific Visions expansion — which is designed specifically to start discussions about how the ocean can interact with people in the future.
"He would put four or five people in the room and we would just brainstorm," Kareiva said. "It was one of the most creative things I've ever done… It is just a wonderful infrastructure. It needs to be kept fresh to be relevant — we've got to continue to keep up with the times, continue to talk with the community."
Kareiva said Schubel and the aquarium's emphasis on being a place to communicate and engage with the public is one of the primary reasons he wanted to come here. That's all the more important with the current emphasis on social inclusion and equity, he added.
"I was working with a social scientist as an associate and we did some work in Argentina," Kareiva said. "What we found there was that there needed to be a convening place. It also opens up communication channels (between different segments of the population). That place is what the aquarium can be."
Kareiva acknowledged that the coronavirus shutdown has left the aquarium in a difficult position, both financially and programmatically. He said the staff already in place is doing a good job, and he will concentrate on more interaction with the community.
"When COVID hit, at the university you became even more isolated, more than most," he said. "The aquarium is working to overcome the same thing… I want to focus on more educational videos for schools in the short term. We can reach into middle schools, high schools, college."
Kareiva's family is in Seattle. He said he would rent a car and commute short-term from Westwood, but would be looking for a place in Long Beach.
"It has to be fairly close (to the aquarium)," he said. "I want to walk to work. That's what I've always done; it's who I am."