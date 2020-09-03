The following individuals have been elected to the 2020-21 Rose Park Neighborhood Association Board of Directors: Emily Stevens, David Clement, Chris Robson, Brooke Baker and Gretchen Swanson.
Bob Dowell of Long Beach Energy Resources has been reappointed to the Board of Directors of the American Public Gas Association. The APGA represents more than 700 natural gas distribution systems in 38 states.
The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners has elected a new president, Frank Colonna, and a new vice president, Steven Neal. The five-person board oversees the Port of Long Beach.
Windes has been name the top public accounting firm in the 2020 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles-Medium Companies. The awards program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group. Windes has offices in Long Beach, Los Angeles and Orange County.
Vivian Malauulu, president of the Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees, has won the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) 2020 Pacific Regional Trustee Leadership Award.
Linda Rahn has been appointed executive director of Fisher House Southern California, which provides housing for families with patients at the VA Long Beach, Camp Pendleton Navy Hospital and Navy Medical Center San Diego.
The Seal Beach Animal Care Center board has elected three new members: Gail Bowers, Murlyn Burkes, Deann Bennett. They will work alongside current board members William Riddle and Mary Beth Weston.
Stevie J. Hirner is the new Artistic Director for the Long Beach Youth Chorus. She recently located from Miami to Southern California to begin a doctorate at USC.
Long Beach Transit Deputy CEO, Debra Johnson, has been selected by the Denver Regional Transportation District’s Board of Directors as the agency’s next General Manager and CEO.