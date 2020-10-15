Windes has been name the top public accounting firm in the 2020 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles-Medium Companies. The awards program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group. Windes has offices in Long Beach, Los Angeles and Orange County.
Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has announced the following promotions. To the rank of Commander: Lt. Ty Burford, Lt. Chad Ellis, Lt. Ryan LeBaron and Lt. Greg Schirmer. Promoted to lieutenant are Ryan Watson, Robert Titus, Eric Fernandez, Eric Hooker and Aaron Alu. Promoted to sergeant are: Brad Stein, Michael Ogden, Juan Ortiz-Ferrer, Michael Demarco, Jennifer Arzola and William Kift.
Two recent appointments at the LBS Financial Credit Union: Richard Flores is vice president/general manager of the company's new Long Beach Marina Branch opening this fall and Michael Tan has joined the company as a financial advisor.
Laser Skin Center has made two additions to its staff: Dr. Sara Hogan, a medical and cosmetic dermatologist and Olivia Knecht, a new cosmetic consultant.
Downtown Long Beach Alliance has filled two vacant position, David Hughes, Finance Manager, and Stephanie Gonzalez, Placemaking Manager.