Dan Lipton, publisher of TravelHost Beach Cities, which includes Long Beach, has been named president of the national TravelHost Advisory Board.
The National Society of High School Scholars has selected a teacher from St. Anthony High School as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction. Aaron Mascaro was nominated by a student member of the organization in recognition of his being an educator who made the most significant contribution to the student's academic career.
Long Beach's Bob Livingstone has been elected as the next president of the Southern California Golf Association.
Civic activist Naomi Rainey, president of the Long Beach Branch of the NAACP has been appointed to the Long Beach Board of Water Commissioners.