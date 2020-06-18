James Cordova has been elected by his fellow partners as the Managing Partner of Windes, the accounting and advisory form. Cordova has been Windes since 1991. He succeeds John Di Carlo, who will remain on the board of directors and continue to work with clients and on special projects.
Long Beach Forward has named James Suazo its next executive director. Following a transition period, the appointment will be official at the end of the year. Long Beach Forward creates a health Long Beach with low-income communities of color by building community knowledge, leadership and power.