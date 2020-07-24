James Cordova has been elected by his fellow partners as the Managing Partner of Windes, the accounting and advisory firm. Cordova has been Windes since 1991. He succeeds John Di Carlo, who will remain on the board of directors and continue to work with clients and on special projects.
Long Beach Forward has named James Suazo its next executive director. Following a transition period, the appointment will be official at the end of the year. Long Beach Forward creates a healthy Long Beach with low-income communities of color by building community knowledge, leadership and power.
The Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its new executive leadership for the 2020-2021 fiscal year: Mitra Rogers, board chairman; Ryan Partridge, chief financial officer; John Bishop, immediate past chairman, Rhiannon Acree, vice chairman of public policy; Sumer Temple, vice chairman of membership development; Mike Brascia, vice chairman of economic development; Nancy Hays, vice chairman of community of development and members at large: Carolynn Caldwell, Jim McCluskie, John Howard, John Heffernan, Ken Houp and Trini Jimenez.
Jewish Long Beach has selected Melanie Edwards as its marketing manager. She comes to Long Beach from the University of Kansas Hillel, where she was a Springboard Fellow and management associate. Jewish Long Beach was formerly known as the Jewish Federation and the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Long Beach and West Orange County.