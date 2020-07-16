James Cordova has been elected by his fellow partners as the Managing Partner of Windes, the accounting and advisory form. Cordova has been Windes since 1991. He succeeds John Di Carlo, who will remain on the board of directors and continue to work with clients and on special projects.
Long Beach Forward has named James Suazo its next executive director. Following a transition period, the appointment will be official at the end of the year. Long Beach Forward creates a health Long Beach with low-income communities of color by building community knowledge, leadership and power.
The Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its new executive leadership for the 2020-2021 fiscal year: Mitra Rogers, board chairman; Ryan Partridge, chief financial officer; John Bishop, immediate past chairman, Rhiannon Acree, vice-chairman of public policy; Sumer Temple, vice-chairman of membership development; Mike Brascia, vice-chairman of economic development; Nancy Hays, vice-chairman of community of development and members at large: Carolynn Caldwell, Jim McCluskie, John Howard, John Heffernan, Ken Houp and Trini Jimenez.