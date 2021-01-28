The Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees has appointed Robyn Gordon-Peterson as their representative on the Long Beach City College Personnel Commission.
Donna Snell has returned to Goodwill Serving the People Southern California as senior vice president of sales of operations and marketing.
Uduak-Joe Ntuk has been elected President of the Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees. New Trustee Herlinda Chico was elected Vice President.
PS2 engineering and construction management has announced three new Associate Principals: Mikhail Fuks and Kurt Kaiser (senior principals) and Stephan Freia-Kruse (marketing director).