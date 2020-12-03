Dan Lipton, publisher of TravelHost Beach Cities, which includes Long Beach, has been named president of the national TravelHost Advisory Board.
The National Society of High School Scholars has selected a teacher from St. Anthony High School as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction. Aaron Mascaro was nominated by a student member of the organization in recognition of his being an educator who made the most significant contribution to the student's academic career.
Long Beach's Bob Livingstone has been elected as the next president of the Southern California Golf Association.
Civic activist Naomi Rainey, president of the Long Beach Branch of the NAACP has been appointed to the Long Beach Board of Water Commissioners.
Long Beach's Stuart Hartman has been selected as President and CEO of Retirement Housing Foundation, one of the nation's largest providers of affordable housing and services for older adults, working-class families and persons with disabilities.
Aron Harrington, operations manager for CalCom Federal Credit Union in Long Beach, was among those honored recently by the California and Nevada Credit Union League. He received the Tomorrow's Star Award which recognizes the achievements by credit union professions age 35 and younger.
The Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has appointed Natalie Leighton as vice president of membership.
Long Beach resident Anna Ragni, a postdoctoral researcher at Cal State LA, has received the National Science Foundation's Social, Behavioral and Economic Sciences Director Postdoctoral Research Fellowship.
Inderpal Randhawa, M.D., who holds position at Miller Children's, UCI and UCLA, and is CEO and chief medical officer at the Southern California Food Allergy Institute, has been named recipient of the Munzer Family Lifetime Achievement Award in Teaching and Research. The award recognizes Randhawa's work at Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children's.