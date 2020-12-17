hot Moving Up: Dec. 17, 2020 (one item) By Kurt A. EichsteadtEditorial Assistant Dec 17, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees has appointed Robyn Gordon-Peterson as their representative on the Long Beach City College Personnel Commission. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Movin' Up Load comments Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit